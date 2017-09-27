JOBS
Boardman woman pleads guilty in duct-taping case


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 12:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman woman pleaded guilty to felony child endangering for duct-taping her 12-year-old son to a chair.

Susan Malysa, 32, of Roche Way, was indicted on three counts of endangering children earlier this year.

Boardman Police responded to a call at Malysa’s home in June and found her son with his legs duct-taped to a chair, his arms duct-taped together and his mouth duct-taped shut.

Her sentencing will take place Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Prosecutors will recommend 60 days in jail and mental health counseling.

