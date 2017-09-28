Alexander Frankfort Day offers activities to celebrate Struthers' history

STRUTHERS

After 27 battles and more than 800 miles of marching, Alexander Frankfort ­– then called Frankforther – finished a two-year stint with the Union Army.

The American Civil War was over, and after marching from Hocking County, Ohio, to Atlanta, Ga., the former Struthers resident was headed home.

Frankfort became Struthers’ oldest living Civil War veteran, dying at age 88 in 1930.

This weekend, the Struthers Historical Society – headquartered in the house Frankfort built in 1884 for his family – will celebrate “Alexander Frankfort Day” to remember his life and celebrate Struthers’ history. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 50 Terrace Drive. Parking is available in the gravel lot next door.

The celebration began last year as a way for the historical society to appeal to a broader range of individuals and to help in their efforts to receive a historical marker for the Frankfort home.

Alongside access to the more than 130-year-old house, the celebration will feature food, infantry and firearm demonstrations from local Civil War re-enactors, American Indian artifacts, a rope walk – where participants learn to braid their own lengths of rope by hand with a process commonly used in the 1800s – and storyteller Steffon Wydell Jones will recount the story of how the teddy bear got its name. The event is free.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com