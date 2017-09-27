17-year-old from Warren accused of bestiality

WARREN — Police have charged another person from Warren with bestiality.

A Warren police report says a detective investigated after being notified by Trumbull County Children Services regarding allegations regarding a Homewood Avenue Southeast teen.

The allegations were that a 17-year-old had sex with one or more animals at his address in the 800 block of Homewood Avenue.

The boy was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged through Trumbull County Juvenile Court with bestiality and animal cruelty, both misdemeanors.

Warren became a focal point for bestiality in 2016 when a Ward Avenue Northwest man was convicted of animal cruelty after his family said he had sex with his daughter’s dogs.

It led to Warren City Council approving a new bestiality law in June 2016, the first such law in Ohio.

A woman, 33, also of Ward Avenue Northwest, was convicted in May on the new bestiality law and was sentenced to serve 27 days in the county jail.