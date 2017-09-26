Youngstown BOE denies tax abatement for Wick Partners project

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education members unanimously voted to reject a 100 percent tax abatement for Wick Properties LLC, 34 W. Federal St. Wick Properties wants an abatement for remodeling costs to a partially residential building, costing more than $10 million.

"As I've said before and I will say again we need to take a stand," said board member Jackie Adair. "We have been tax abated into oblivion and nobody wants to pay property taxes except us po' folk here in the city."

Fellow member Ronald Shadd said requested those submitting tax abatement requests to the board to first consider the district's financial position.