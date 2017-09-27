Young black men describe life as surprised fathers in new, local video

YOUNGSTOWN

Two young black men talked candidly, and with humor, about their initial shock upon learning their girlfriends were pregnant and the changes they went through in learning to be dads.

The fathers, Myke “Tatman” Parker and Andre Williams, were featured in a new, locally produced video, “Dads Do Matter,” which debuted Tuesday during a forum sponsored by the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue On Racism and the Mahoning Youngstown Infant Mortality Coalition in Hitchcock Auditorium at Renaissance Place.

“When I was informed I was going to be a father I was shocked and angry at first. I had big plans to go to college. As I watched the birth of my child, I was disgusted. But after I got to hold her, I got all teary-eyed. Being a father has made me more humble and a little more patient,’’ said Parker.

“I didn’t see myself having a baby. I was definitely surprised,” said Williams, who described watching the birth of his daughter as a “little weird” at first but “pretty cool” as the process continued.

One piece of advice Williams offered to men planning to watch a birth for the first time is: “Make sure you eat something or you will pass out,” which drew a laugh from the audience made up primarily of women.

“Life revolves around my daughter now. It costs money and it is time-consuming. A lot of people in Youngstown, men especially, don’t take care of their kids. That’s my main thing now,” Williams said.

