Warren church hoping to fill tractor trailer with Hurricane Harvey donations

WARREN

Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, 2165 Highland Ave. SW, will begin to fill a tractor trailer starting at 9 a.m. today with items to be delivered Saturday to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and surrounding areas.

The church seeks donations of non-perishable food, new children’s clothes, new men’s and women’s clothes, cleaning products, baby items, plastic garbage bins, shovels, tools, plastic trash bags, toiletries, bottled water, blankets and other essentials.

The collections will continue until 5 p.m. Friday.

“Our intention is to become an arm in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and other organizations,” said Pastor David L. Herron.

“We are asking the business community and area residents to help make this a collaborative effort.” It is open to every church denomination and has the support of the Trumbull County Interdenomenational Ministerial Alliance, City of Warren and 6th Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold, Pastor Herron said.

Volunteers are needed starting today to retrieve items donated and load the truck.