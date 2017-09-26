JOBS
Powerless Youngstown school board wants its authority back


Published: Tue, September 26, 2017 @ 6:21 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education members unanimously voted to request to the Ohio School Boards Association that its powers be returned.

The resolution specifically requests operational, managerial and instructional control of the district be restored to the board of education and its selected superintendent. Current Superintendent Joe Meranto was selected by school district CEO Krish Mohip – not the board.

Mohip is in charge of the schools under House Bill 70 which enables Mohip to lead the schools with state-appointed academic distress commission oversight. Both are now in place in the city.

