Pennsylvania man nabbed in ongoing sex sting conducted by Austintown police

AUSTINTOWN

A Pennsylvania man is the latest arrest made in an ongoing sex sting conducted by Austintown police.

Raymond Dillon, 50, of West Middlesex, Pa., is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, possessing criminal tools and sexual imposition after answering a sex ad posted by police on an undisclosed website, a report said.

He was arrested Tuesday after driving from a parking lot that was an agreed meeting place with someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy, the report said.

A traffic stop was made in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue and Dillon was taken into custody.

Police initially posted an ad on Thursday with the title “Young guy looking to meet today,” the report said. Its description read: “Tried this before with no luck to many fakes. Looking for first experience TODAY.”

Dillon answered the ad about two hours later, the report said. He sent police explicit messages and several images, some including him dressed in underwear and some with his genitals exposed, the report said.

Police said they responded to Dillon with “a picture of one of our reserve officers without a shirt on obscuring his face.”

Dillon asked if he was communicating with law enforcement, and police said they continually reminded him of the boy’s age.

Upon arrest, Dillon acknowledged that he knew the boy’s age, the report said.

His court date is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.