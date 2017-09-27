Liberty High students leaning leadership skills through mentoring

YOUNGSTOWN

Liberty High School students are learning leadership skills as part of a pilot program called Lead2Feed.

Lead2Feed is a national student leadership program. It’s set up for use on any need identified by students that follows a format to address that need, explained Danielle Songer, a Liberty High School teacher.

The idea for the program started at Liberty with school staff who were simply trying to fill a student need with more hands-on education and a leadership-teaching class, said Akesha Joseph, Liberty High School principal.

Joseph got together a team of students to teach other students, as well as themselves, leadership skills.

“This was one of the first opportunities these students have had to really learn what it takes to be a leader and see the difference they make,” Songer said.

Students chose to create a mentorship program for younger students.

