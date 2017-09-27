DeGenaro expected to get state GOP's nod for high court seat

YOUNGSTOWN

Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge Mary DeGenaro of Poland is expected to get the Ohio Republican Party state central committee’s endorsement Friday for a seat on the state Supreme Court in the 2018 election.

A party screening committee, chaired by Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson, recently recommended Judge DeGenaro and Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Craig Baldwin of Licking County to be the party’s nominees for the two open positions on the state’s highest court. Justices Terrence O’Donnell, a Republican, and Democrat William M. O’Neill cannot run next year for re-election because of the state’s age-limit law on judges.

“I am excited to be chosen by the screening committee,” Judge DeGenaro said. “I look forward to running statewide. I’ve been to over half of the state’s counties so far. I feel I’m at the point in my career that my judicial philosophy and judicial writings have matured to where I’m ready to run for the highest court in the state.”

Read more about her in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.