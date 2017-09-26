Commissioners delay decision on Canfield annexation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners were set to vote on the annexation of 18.83 acres in Canfield Township to the city of Canfield at Tuesday’s meeting, but they decided to delay the decision for 60 days.

Commissioner Dave Ditzler, who said he would have voted against the annexation, said the extension will give Canfield Township and the city of Canfield more time to reach a better solution.

“The extension period will do good in respect to coming to a resolution that benefits all residents of Canfield,” Ditzler said.

At question is whether the 18.83 acres near U.S. Route 224 and South Palmyra Road would constitute an “island.” That is one consideration when approving an annexation, Ditzler said, and it’s not clear whether that is the case here.

The petiiton for annexation was signed by Frank Amedia, who has plans to develop the land both commercially and residentially, according to city officials. Annexation would allow the city of Canfield to provide water to the property.