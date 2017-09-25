Youngstown residents want to be a part of Mohip’s change

YOUNGSTOWN

Community members expressed a need to be part of Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip’s changes in the district.

“I just want to be a part of the change,” said Sheila Triplett, one of Mohip’s Citizens Coalition members, during Monday evening’s inaugural meeting.

Mohip announced in late July that he wanted a citizens’ group to provide input as he moves forward with improving the schools. After applications were reviewed, four groups of 12 to 13 people were formed to serve a term of one year. The positions are unpaid. Meetings will occur monthly.

Members include parents, teachers, retired administrators, representatives from the religious community, alumni and former school board members.

Candys Mayo, another member, said she’s happy the coalition is going to allow her to have a say in the community and the city schools.

“I’m just glad to be able to be of service in some capacity,” Mayo said.

LaTasha Saulsberry, parent and another member, added: “I’m just happy to be apart of [the coalition]. It’s great that [the district] is asking for the input of citizens in Youngstown.”

Saulsberry and Mayo both said they enjoyed having “all walks of life” be able to have input.

“It’s good to get multiple perspectives,” Mayo said. “Positive friction can be a good thing.”

Read MORE in Tuesday's VINDICATOR.