JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Woman faces domestic violence charges after assault


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 2:10 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault following a report that she assaulted her disabled husband.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a Wolosyn Circle apartment about 4 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute.

There, a man told police that he was assaulted by his wife, Roseanne Ingram, 36.

Officers reported seeing injuries on the man, who is a paraplegic. According to the report, the man is confined to bed and relies on Ingram for care.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes