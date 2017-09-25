Woman faces domestic violence charges after assault

BOARDMAN — A township woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault following a report that she assaulted her disabled husband.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a Wolosyn Circle apartment about 4 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute.

There, a man told police that he was assaulted by his wife, Roseanne Ingram, 36.

Officers reported seeing injuries on the man, who is a paraplegic. According to the report, the man is confined to bed and relies on Ingram for care.