US appeals court agrees that college can’t suspend student

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has agreed with blocking a university’s suspension of a male student accused of sexually assaulting a female student.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal’s 3-0 ruling Monday upheld a federal judge’s 2016 preliminary injunction after the student appealed his University of Cincinnati suspension. He claims his constitutional rights to due process were violated.

The student referred to as “John Doe” contends that he was denied his right to confront his accuser, who failed to appear at his university disciplinary hearing. He contends their sex was consensual.

He was facing a one-year suspension, and his attorney says he is currently enrolled. UC officials didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

The Trump administration on Friday scrapped Barack Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault.