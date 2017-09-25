JOBS
Trump revised travel ban angers Venezuela


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 11:39 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the Trump administration’s decision to include Venezuelan officials on a travel ban is a form of “political and psychological terrorism.”

His foreign ministry issued a statement Monday saying that the travel restrictions violate the values of the United Nations charter and international law and are part of a continuing effort by the U.S. to oust Maduro from power.

The ministry said it is considering “all necessary measures” to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty and national interest.

The Trump administration says Venezuela’s government has been uncooperative in verifying whether its citizens represent national security threats and says the travel restrictions target officials at agencies and ministries responsible for screening.

The Trump administration also calls for Venezuelan nationals who are already visa holders to be subject to “appropriate additional measures” to ensure their traveler information remains current.

