Trump to create $200M grant program for computer education

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants the nation’s schools to emphasize computer science education to help students prepare for jobs of the future.

Trump planned Monday to direct Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to create a $200 million grant program for K-12 schools to broaden access to computer science and coding classes.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior White House adviser on the issue, says it’s vital that students learn how to write computer code and study computer science. She says early exposure to both is vital.

Ivanka Trump says she will visit Detroit on Tuesday with private sector officials as they announce pledges to support computer science education.

She says she’ll also make a school visit on Wednesday to discuss the importance of science, technology, engineering and math education.