Trumbull sheriff reviewing new body scan after 3 overdoses

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing procedures and taking another look at a full-body scan done on an inmate after three fellow inmates overdosed on opiates Sunday in the county jail.

Inmates alerted corrections officers at 7:46 a.m. that something was wrong. Three male inmates were discovered overdosing over the next 45 minutes.

Corrections officers administered the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, and all three were recovering when they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich of the sheriff’s office.

They all returned to the jail later Sunday after being treated, apparently in good condition. One of the three men received four doses of naloxone.

The three inmates involved are Christopher T. Medzie, 52; Scott T. Herrmann, 36; and Ryan P. Wright, 28.

Read more about the matter in Tuesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.