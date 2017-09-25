Trumbull jail procedures reviewed after 3 ODs

WARREN — The Trumbull county sheriffs office is reviewing procedures and reviewing a full-body scan done on an inmate after three other inmates overdosed on opiates Sunday in the Trumbull County jail.

All three were given the opiate reversal drug no naloxone, and all three returned to the lock up later Sunday, apparently in good condition.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said it appears an inmate may have supplied the drugs to the three men who overdosed.

They do not know yet whether a corrections officer may have missed contraband in or on the body of the inmate who provided the drugs.

Jail officials plan to have someone from the scanner company review the image taken of that inmate, Dragovich said.