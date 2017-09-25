I-680 open again after two-vehicle crash

YOUNGSTOWN — Traffic has resumed normal patterns on Interstate 680 northbound following a two-vehicle crash this morning.
Police closed a portion of the highway and rerouted traffic onto the South Avenue exit for just over an hour from about 8:20 a.m., when the accident occurred, to about 9:30 a.m.
One of the vehicles landed on its roof and the other appeared to have hit the median.
There is no word as to whether anyone was injured at this time.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.