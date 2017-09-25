JOBS
I-680 open again after two-vehicle crash


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 10:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Traffic has resumed normal patterns on Interstate 680 northbound following a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Police closed a portion of the highway and rerouted traffic onto the South Avenue exit for just over an hour from about 8:20 a.m., when the accident occurred, to about 9:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles landed on its roof and the other appeared to have hit the median.

There is no word as to whether anyone was injured at this time.

