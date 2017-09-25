JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Semi-autonomous Cadillacs en route to dealerships


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 10:26 a.m.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cadillac luxury brand is going on a cross-country drive to show off its version of a car that almost drives itself on the freeway.

A dozen Cadillac CT6 sedans equipped with GM’s “Super Cruise” system will leave New York Monday and head for Los Angeles. The drive comes as cars with Super Cruise start arriving at dealerships.

Cadillac calls Super Cruise the first hands-free driver-assist system for freeways. It will keep the car centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. The system works only on limited-access freeways. Drivers won’t have to keep their hands on the steering wheel, but Super Cruise will monitor their faces to make sure they are ready to take over in an emergency.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes