Mobile home park resident charged with shooting neighbor walking dog

Staff report

WARREN

Clarence L. Peyatt, 76, of Marquis Drive in Newton Township is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, charged with attempted murder in Saturday’s shooting of a neighbor, 59.

Police said the victim, who lives on King’s Drive in the Blue Manor mobile home park off Carson Salt Springs Road in Newton Township, suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach at 10:30 a.m. Saturday while walking his dog in the mobile home park.

Detective Mike Yannucci of the sheriff’s office, which is investigating, said he doesn’t know the victim’s condition and had not spoken with him yet.

A county 911 call log says Peyatt, who uses oxygen, fired a shotgun numerous times from the area of his home toward the victim, hitting him once.

Read more about the shooting in Tuesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.