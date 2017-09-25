Man charged after suspected OD Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN — Police charged a man with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a suspected overdose early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls of a man unconscious behind the wheel of a car with Maryland plates on Millet Avenue at about 1 a.m., according to a report.

Passers by called 911 and placed the car in park, the report said.

Police found Steven Cuddington, no age or address listed, who was sweating profusely, going in and out of consciousness and not responding to verbal commands.

Paramedics revived Cuddington by administering naloxone.

Cuddington was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and cited for not having a driver’s license.