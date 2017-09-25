JOBS
Mahoning deputy fired after injuring inmate, resulting in hospitalization


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A deputy who worked in the Mahoning County jail has been fired after being accused of using excessive force that landed an inmate in the hospital.

Zachary Pasko, 29, was placed on administrative leave after the July 10 incident. Sheriff Jerry Greene announced the decision to fire him today.

“He got into a confrontation with an inmate,” the sheriff said. “It’s our position that he used excessive force.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate the matter, which could result in criminal charges, Greene said.

Pasko previously was suspended for two weeks last year after getting into a fight in November at a Boardman bar.

Read more about the case in Tuesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

