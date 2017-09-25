Judge to decide if meth lab evidence obtained legally

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito will determine whether evidence seized from a suspected meth lab was obtained legally.

Brent Herman, 41, of Berlin Center, faces charges of illegal possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs; and endangering children after police said he operated a meth lab in the garage of a house where 3-, 4- and 11-year-old children were living.

Defense attorney John Juhasz said the Boardman Police Department was reckless in trusting its informant – the mother of the children who lived in Herman’s Shields Road home.

“I’m not alleging that these officers are lying,” Juhasz said in his closing statement. “They did not verify the reliability of the witness.”

Assistant County Prosecutor Mike Yacavone, however, argued the informant put herself “in the line of fire” and provided corroborating evidence.

“There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever of gross misconduct on behalf of the Boardman Police Department,” Yacavone said.

