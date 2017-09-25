Jackson-Milton learns lessons of genocide from Holocaust exhibit

NORTH JACKSON

Jesse McClain of the Jewish Community Relations Council gave Jackson-Milton Middle/High School students a lesson about bravery in speaking out.

The school has been host to a traveling exhibit that tells local Holocaust survivor Henry Kinast’s story. The exhibit details his experiences before and after the Holocaust.

His story involves his journey from Lodz, Poland, in 1939 to the Buchenwald concentration camp. After his liberation, Kinast ended up in Youngstown in 1955. His machinist skills learned in the Nazi concentration camps enabled him to find work, run a successful business and have a large and growing family – four children, 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Pictures, a video, text and maps also are part of the exhibit.

McClain, who lives in the Mahoning Valley, is a Holocaust educational specialist with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Although McClain’s presentation was mainly about Kinast, it was not limited to just that.

“I’ve never thought of the Holocaust as a Jewish issue, but as a human issue because any of you can be attacked at any time for any reason,” McClain said. “It wasn’t the first genocide and won’t be the last.”

