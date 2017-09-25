JOBS
Hospital shooting happened in 'locked-down’ area


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 3:43 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An official says the police shooting of a suspect in a last Vegas hospital happened in a “contained and locked-down” part of its emergency department.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen declined to describe hospital policies for handling patients in police or jail custody. She cited patient privacy and the police investigation of the shooting.

Police have said the man was shot after he was left alone in a room, took a stun gun from a jail guard’s bag left in his room and pointed it at a hospital security officer and nurse who entered the room.

No one else was injured.

Cohen says emergency room operations were briefly halted after the 4:15 a.m. shooting.

