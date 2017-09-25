JOBS
Deputy sheriff fired after confrontation with inmate


Published: Mon, September 25, 2017 @ 1:18 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County deputy sheriff was fired after getting into a confrontation with an inmate that resulted in the inmate’s hospitalization.

Zachary Pasko had been on paid administrative leave since the incident, which occurred July 10.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said the Sheriff’s office believes Pasko used excessive force.

Greene previously suspended Pasko, 29, for two weeks after he got into a fight in November at a Boardman bar while off duty.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating and may decide to file criminal charges, Greene said.

