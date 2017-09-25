Boardman woman charged with assault of disabled husband

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township woman was arrested over the weekend after a report that she assaulted her disabled husband, according to a police report.

Roseanne Ingram, 36, of Wolosyn Circle was jailed Saturday on charges of domestic violence and assault.

According to the report, township police were dispatched to a Wolosyn Circle apartment shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic dispute.

There, a man told police that his wife, Ingram, assaulted him after he confronted her about her drug abuse. He reported that Ingram again assaulted him and hung up the phone when he tried to call 911.

