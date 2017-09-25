Youngstown awarded $850,000 from feds to beef up crime fighting

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An injection of $850,000 to fight crime in Youngstown will be available for use by city institutions come October.

Youngstown was one of three cities nationwide to receive the grant money, which was part of a U.S. Justice Department’s Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program.

Tom Hetrick, neighborhood planner at the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., said the grant is the second round of funding the organization has received from the U.S. Justice Department. The first was used to fund the crime-fighting project’s planning and research phase the YNDC and its city partners plan to enact.

The YNDC is a multifaceted neighborhood development organization launched in 2009 to plan strategic reinvestment in neighborhoods throughout the city.

The YNDC worked in conjunction with researchers at Youngstown State University and officers at the Youngstown Police Department to develop the strategies, which will focus on crime hot spots on the city’s South Side.

The majority of the crime-reduction efforts will be focused on the South Side between Indianola Avenue on the north, Market Street on the west, Shady Run Road on the east and Midlothian Boulevard on the south.



