UPDATE: One dead, three hospitalized after North Side fire


Published: Sun, September 24, 2017 @ 5:44 p.m.

Staff report YOUNGSTOWN

One person died, and three others were taken to the hospital for treatment after a house fire early today on Crandall Avenue.

According to fire officials, the deceased victim, an adult female, was found in the house still alive but died later. Also, officials reported that three other occupants of the house were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, at least two people jumped off the roof of the house to escape the blaze. Two were found lying in the front yard. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials said several fire trucks were on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

