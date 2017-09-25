Trump issues new travel ban affecting citizens from 8 countries

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump today.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families

Trump's controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expired today, 90 days after it went into effect.