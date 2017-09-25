JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio Statehouse gets makeover as haunted house


Published: Sun, September 24, 2017 @ 5:04 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Statehouse is preparing for its annual spooky celebration of state history and legend.

Ticket sales are underway for the Halloween season’s Haunted Statehouse tours, featuring staff members and costumed volunteers leading visitors on a family-friendly excursion through the state capital’s dimly lit limestone corridors.

This year’s tour features old favorites, new stories and what the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board calls “recently found evidence of paranormal activity” in the building.

Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays during the last two weekends of October. They depart every half hour between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 12. They must be pre-ordered. The event is considered appropriate for ages 9 and older.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes