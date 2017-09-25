North Side fire today injures at least three

YOUNGSTOWN

Three people were taken to the hospital, two of whom jumped off the roof to escape a house fire early Sunday on Crandall Avenue. The fire on the North Side was reported at about 1:30 a.m. p.m.

Fire officials said several firetrucks were on the scene and that when they arrived, two people were found lying in the front yard. Another person was found in the back of the house.

The conditions of the victims were not reported as of Sunday afternoon