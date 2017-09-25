Buddy Walk of Valley draws 2,500 to Eastwood Field to benefit Down syndrome group

Staff report

NILES

Sweltering temperatures nearing 90 degrees were not about to stop Sandee Timmerman and nearly 2,500 like her from showing up at Eastwood Field Sunday.

The 10th Annual Buddy Walk of the Valley, a major fund raising effort by Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, brought them there. DSAV is a non-profit organization that assists Down Syndrome children and the families who support them.

“It’s not a bad journey, but it is a different journey,” said Timmerman who should know. The Austintown resident is the mother of three such children, ages 22, 20 and 19. She adopted all of them as she did some years ago with another child, now 26, whom she describes as having “special needs.”

Compared to that, the heat did not seem like much of a challenge.

“The Lord called on us to do this, but it’s not for the faint of heart,” she said.

Her 19-year old, recently wheelchair bound, enjoyed the festive atmosphere. “I like it,” he said.

The funds are generated from each participant who paid $13 to register while a number of businesses offered special donations. Debbie Williams, DSAV office and event coordinator, said nearly 93 percent of the money raised is allocated locally while the balance goes to the national organization.



According to information provided by the organization, the walk has raised more than $800,000 since its inception in 2007.

