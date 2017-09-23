JOBS
Senior driving, road safety topics for Tuesday crime-watch meeting


Published: Sat, September 23, 2017 @ 10:10 p.m.

POLAND

Beaver Police Department will host its next crime watch public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley, 9111 Sharrot Road.

Holly Reese, traffic safety resource prosecutor with the Traffic Safety Office, and Lt. Carlos Smith from Ohio State Highway Patrol, will be guest speakers. The two will speak on senior driving, safety tips for the roads and keeping cars safe. Local crime statistics will also be discussed.

