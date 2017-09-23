Prominent Mahoning Valley philanthropist Anthony Lariccia dies at 71

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Anthony “Tony” J. Lariccia, a prominent Mahoning Valley financial adviser and generous community philanthropist, has died at age 71.

Lariccia died Wednesday evening at Hospice House and private services have already taken place.

The organizations he and his family supported over the years are almost too numerous to name and include Youngstown State University, Angels for Animals, the Boardman YMCA, Goodwill Industries, Boardman Park, St. Charles Church, Animal Charity and many others.

He also helped to provide more than 70 college scholarships to students in need and supported several area school improvement projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Lariccia worked more than four decades with Merrill Lynch. He enjoyed sharing with others what he viewed as the positive power of the stock market and the importance of saving and investing.

As for his passion for community giving, Lariccia once told The Vindicator: “I do feel good in trying to help the community. But, I also try to give my time. ... We live in a home like yours. I’m deathly afraid of materialism. I never wanted to be ostentatious. I avoid mansions and Mercedes.”