Home-grown goodies, sunshine greet Mahoning Ave. fest visitors today

YOUNGSTOWN

Jay Coy of North Jackson brought his organic home-grown fresh veggies, including heirloom tomatoes and Italian green beans, and Mother Nature brought the sunshine to the third annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest today making it a pleasantly warm day for festival visitors.

The one-day event, which featured live music by local musicians, an outdoor cafe, art galleries, a farm market, a wide variety of craft vendors and family-friendly activities, ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue in the West Side’s historic Garden District.

The neighborhood and local businesses support the Fall Fest, said 4th Ward Councilman Michael Ray, who described the event as an opportunity to display the vibrancy of the community and to support and promote its local artists and businesses.

The festival features baked goods, produce, jewelry and a host of family-friendly activities, including mini pumpkins to paint, courtesy of the Garden District Neighborhood Association.

