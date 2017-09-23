JOBS
City police probe death of 62-year-old man as homicide


Published: Sat, September 23, 2017 @ 10:22 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found about 7:40 p.m. Friday as a homicide.

A news release from the department said the man's body was found in a home in the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue on the South Side. The release did not provide any other details other than to say police are withholding releasing the man's name until his relatives can be notified and detectives are waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner's Office to rule on a cause of death.

Should the death be ruled a homicide it would be the 16th in the city this year and second within a week.

In 2016 Youngstown had 18 homicides.

