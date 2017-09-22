West Branch preschool accepting applications

BELOIT

West Branch Preschool is wrapping up its first two weeks of classes with more than 70 students enrolled in the program.

Students and staff are excited to continue the new year with new opportunities to learn, including field trips to Whitehouse Fruit Farms and OH Wow! science center throughout the year. Last year, West Branch preschool received a Five Star Rating from the state of Ohio for providing the highest level of quality preschool education to students.

Anyone interested in preschool programming for their child should visit www.westbranch.k12.oh.us/7/Home.