Trio found with fake IDs in Youngstown turned over to ICE

YOUNGSTOWN — Three men in a car police pulled over about 4:30 p.m. on Oak Hill Avenue for running a stop sign were turned over to federal Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials.

Reports said the driver of the car, Ignacio Mendoza, 31, produced a driver’s license that showed a Columbus address but that license, as well as the identifications with two passengers, Reynaldo Herrera and Jose Lopez, no ages listed, were fake.

Police passed on the information to ICE officials, who told them Mendoza nand Herrera were recently deported and Lopez is in the country illegally.

ICE officials picked the men up Thursday and took them into custody, reports said.