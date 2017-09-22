JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trio found with fake IDs in Youngstown turned over to ICE


Published: Fri, September 22, 2017 @ 11:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Three men in a car police pulled over about 4:30 p.m. on Oak Hill Avenue for running a stop sign were turned over to federal Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials.

Reports said the driver of the car, Ignacio Mendoza, 31, produced a driver’s license that showed a Columbus address but that license, as well as the identifications with two passengers, Reynaldo Herrera and Jose Lopez, no ages listed, were fake.

Police passed on the information to ICE officials, who told them Mendoza nand Herrera were recently deported and Lopez is in the country illegally.

ICE officials picked the men up Thursday and took them into custody, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes