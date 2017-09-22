UPDATE | Report: Person falls or jumps from top of Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University police are investigating after reports that someone jumped off Stambaugh Stadium about 12:10 p.m. today.

Youngstown State University spokesman Ron Cole has only confirmed that a person died on campus today

However, Cole would not say where the person died and he said he did not know if the person was a student was a student or employee.

Police also would not confirm if a person jumped from Stambaugh Stadium but police had a sheet on the ground at Gate D, an ambulance was seen leaving the areas and grounds employees are hosing that portion of the stadium down.

Earlier, however, scanner reports indicated that someone had jumped from the stadium.

Cole said the identity of the dead person was being withheld pending notification of that person's family.

He also said that counseling is available on campus at 330-941-3737.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.