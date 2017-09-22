Poland Township road department worker pleads not guilty to theft charge

STRUTHERS — Raymond Beatty, 28, a Poland Township road department employee who township police said stole road grindings from the township, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge today in Struthers Municipal Court.

His next court date has not been set. Judge James R. Lanzo has recused himself from the case due to the defendant’s father being the police chief in Poland Village, according to the court.

Township trustees had a pre-disciplinary meeting on the matter this week, and a special meeting to discuss a township road employee is scheduled for Tuesday.