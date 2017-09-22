JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Poland Township road department worker pleads not guilty to theft charge


Published: Fri, September 22, 2017 @ 4:45 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Raymond Beatty, 28, a Poland Township road department employee who township police said stole road grindings from the township, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge today in Struthers Municipal Court.

His next court date has not been set. Judge James R. Lanzo has recused himself from the case due to the defendant’s father being the police chief in Poland Village, according to the court.

Township trustees had a pre-disciplinary meeting on the matter this week, and a special meeting to discuss a township road employee is scheduled for Tuesday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes