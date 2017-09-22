JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Museum Day Live! at Historical Society


Published: Fri, September 22, 2017 @ 8:20 a.m.

SALEM

Smithsonian magazine is sponsoring its 13th annual Museum Day Live! with hundreds of museums and cultural institutions around the United States participating, including the Salem Historical Society and Museum.

Nationally the event is designated for Saturday, but the Salem Historical Society had the option to offer the free admission with a downloaded ticket for two guests Sunday. One ticket per household is permitted.

For information about Museum Day Live!, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday. For information about Salem’s participation, call 330-337-8514 or visit SalemHistoricalSociety.org.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes