Museum Day Live! at Historical Society

Smithsonian magazine is sponsoring its 13th annual Museum Day Live! with hundreds of museums and cultural institutions around the United States participating, including the Salem Historical Society and Museum.

Nationally the event is designated for Saturday, but the Salem Historical Society had the option to offer the free admission with a downloaded ticket for two guests Sunday. One ticket per household is permitted.

For information about Museum Day Live!, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday. For information about Salem’s participation, call 330-337-8514 or visit SalemHistoricalSociety.org.