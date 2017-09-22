Multiple Sclerosis Agency to host walk

YOUNGSTOWN

The Multiple Sclerosis Services Agency will host its 26th annual Superwalk at 10 a.m. Sunday at Wick Recreation Area off McCollum Road in Mill Creek Park. All proceeds stay in Youngstown to help serve those individuals living with multiple sclerosis in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. This is a nonprofit organization not affiliated with any national organizations, so every dollar raised here, stays here. Superwalk will take place rain or shine. For information or questions, call the agency at 330-533-6772.