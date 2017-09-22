HURRICANE MARIA | At least 6 dead in Puerto Rico due to storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican officials say at least six people have died in connection with Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety Secretary Hictor M. Pesquera said Friday that authorities were aware of “other potential fatalities” but have not been able to confirm them.

The six casualties occurred in three municipalities. In Utuado three people died in landslides. In Toa Baja, two people died as a result of the flooding. And in Bayamsn, one person died after being struck by a panel.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the Caribbean for the second time in a week to get a firsthand look at the damage left behind by a hurricane.

The Democrat announced Thursday that he’ll travel to Puerto Rico with New York state emergency response officials to help recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Cuomo’s office says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked his New York counterpart for emergency goods and services to help the recovery.

Cuomo’s trip comes a week after he traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands at the invitation of the territory’s governor to see the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. Cuomo vowed to send New York aid to the devastated islands.