City police investigate after 19-year-old shot Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old Campbell man was shot in the arm Thursday evening.
Reports said the victim drove himself to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and said he was somewhere on Wilson Avenue when another car cut him off and someone in the car fired several shots at him before he was hit in the arm.
Police were called to the hospital about 8:50 p.m. to speak the victim, reports said.
