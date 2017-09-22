JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

City police investigate after 19-year-old shot Thursday


Published: Fri, September 22, 2017 @ 10:35 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old Campbell man was shot in the arm Thursday evening.

Reports said the victim drove himself to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and said he was somewhere on Wilson Avenue when another car cut him off and someone in the car fired several shots at him before he was hit in the arm.

Police were called to the hospital about 8:50 p.m. to speak the victim, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes