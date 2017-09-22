City police arrest Youngstown man on arson warrant

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man about 12:10 p.m. Thursday on an arson warrant.

Leray Jackson, 25, was taken into custody at his South Truesdale Avenue address. He is in the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Arson investigator Capt. Kurt Wright of the fire department said Jackson is accused of setting the Clinton Street home of his mother on fire in April during an argument.

The house was heavily damaged, Wright said.