City police arrest 5 women, 1 man in prostitution sting


Published: Fri, September 22, 2017 @ 10:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a rise in complaints led to the arrest Thursday of five women on prostitution charges and a man for soliciting them.

Chief Robin Lees said today that city council members told police of complaints they have received about prostitution in the Hillman Street and Oak Hill Avenue areas that have been increasing in recent weeks.

Lees said he suspects that the increase is probably due to the women feeding a drug habit, perhaps because of the recent upsurge of opiate use in the area.

Thursday, police initially said two men were arrested for soliciting, however only man was arrested for soliciting.

