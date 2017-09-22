Boardman police investigate dollar store break-in

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a break-in reported at an East Midlothian Boulevard business early Thursday morning, according to a police report.

According to the report, a man delivering papers at Dollar General about 5 a.m. found that the store's front door had been smashed out.

Police reported finding that a glass cigarette case inside the store had been broken. Officers also found fresh hand and shoe prints and dried blood in the store, according to the report.

Surveillance video shows someone breaking the front door about 1 a.m. and entering the store, police said. The video then shows him "collecting numerous packs of cigarettes and placing them into a shoulder bag," then leaving through the broken glass door.

It was determined that 96 boxes of cigarettes were missing, at a value of $652.80, according to the report.