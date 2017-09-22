JOBS
Arlington Heights Buggy Walk is Saturday


Published: Fri, September 22, 2017 @ 2:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Arlington Heights Recreation Center, 801 Otis St., will host the Baby Buggy Walk from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is a free family event that includes a 1.5 mile walk (a baby stroller is not necessary to participate), pregnancy and infant loss remembrance, stroller decorating contest, baby crawl contest, information tables, giveaways and prizes, games, food and a diaper dash.

For information, call Cora Lewis at 330-270-2855, ext. 142, or Cassandra Camean at 330-503-8208.

